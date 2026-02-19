MP News: Man Murders Parents And Brother In Betul, Arrested |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man who was a class 12 topper allegedly killed his parents and younger brother and attempted to murder his five-year-old nephew too, in Sanvga village under the Kotwali police station area of Betul district. The accused was found sitting quietly near the bodies after the crime, said the police on Thursday.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Raju alias Hansu Dhurve (55), his wife Kamalti Dhurve (40) and their son Dilip Dhurve. The injured child, identified as Prashant Parte (5), is in a critical condition and undergoing treatment.

Police said that the gruesome crime came to light when neighbours noticed something unusual and informed the Kotwali police. On reaching the spot, officers found blood stains across the floor and on the walls of the house.

The accused Deepak Dhurve was present at the scene, seated near the bodies. The carcass of a cat was also recovered from the house. Police suspected the animal was killed during the violent episode.

Police also seized iron rods and sticks believed to have been used in the attack. Kotwali police station in-charge Devkaran Dahriya confirmed that the weapons had been seized and the accused detained.

Topper failed to get govt. job, affecting mental health

Family members told the media persons that he was once a bright student who topped his Class 12 examinations but struggled to secure a government job despite multiple attempts.

He had also appeared for the CRPF recruitment exam but was not selected. Relatives believed his repeated failures and deteriorating mental health may have deeply affected him.

Officialspeak

TI Devkaran Dahriya told the media that preliminary inquiries suggested Deepak had been mentally unstable for the past four to five years. He had recently returned from Nagpur after treatment. TI Dahriya further said a medical examination would help determine his mental condition at the time of the incident. Further investigation is underway.