MP News: Man Gets Life Term For Murder After Dispute Over Tap In Jabalpur | Representative Photo

the GohalpurJabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A local court on Saturday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for stabbing a man to death following a dispute over water flowing from an open tap in Gohalpur area of Jabalpur.

Additional Sessions Court Judge Abhishek Saxena sentenced Ashish Srivastava to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 500 on finding him guilty of murder.

According to Assistant District Prosecution Officer Bhagwat Uikey, the incident dates back to June 19, 2024 when Ashish got into an argument with the complainant Rajendra Soni over water flowing from an open tap in the courtyard of a house owned by the latter.

Seeing the water flowing from the tap, Ashish came down from the first floor of the house and abused Rajendra as he was fetching water from the tap.

The complainant’s brother-in-law Shiv alias Manoj Soni was standing downstairs with his friend Rahul alias Lucky Soni. When Manoj objected to Ashish’s behaviour, he stabbed Manoj.

As Rajendra and Rahul tried to intervene, Ashish assaulted them too and fled the scene.

Manoj was taken to the hospital, where the doctor declared him brought dead.

Based on the complaint’s report, a case was registered and an investigation was launched. Following the probe, a charge sheet was prepared and presented in the court.