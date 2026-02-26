 MP News: Man Gets Death Sentence For Killing 6 Including Two Minors In Mandla
The District and Sessions Court, Mandla, sentenced Harish Soni to death for killing six people, including two minors, in a July 2020 family dispute at Maneri village. The victims included Rajendra Soni, his daughter Priyanka, Vinod Soni’s children Om and Shreyansh, and relative Dinesh Soni. Santosh Soni died in police firing; Harish was arrested under Section 302 IPC.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 26, 2026, 10:23 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The district and sessions court, Mandla has awarded capital punishment in the Maneri case in which six people, including two minor children, were killed over a family dispute.

ADJ Pravin Sinha passed the order.

The incident took place at Maneri village in Mandla district in July 2020. The accused Harish Soni, 36 and Santosh Soni, 34, were both residents of Maneri village. In a dispute over ancestral land, they first attacked their cousins Rajendra Soni and Vinod Soni’s families with swords and later attacked other relatives and villagers.

The accused threw chilli powder in the eyes of the victims before attacking them with swords. Police arrested Harish Soni while Santosh Soni died in police firing.

The deceased included Rajendra Soni, 47, his daughter Priyanka Soni, 25, his brother Vinod Soni, 45, Vinod Soni’s five-year-old son Om, his three-year-old daughter Shreyansh Soni and their relative Dinesh Soni, 49.

article-image

As per district prosecution officer Ramesh Mishra, when the police team tried to arrest both Harish Soni and Santosh Soni, they attacked the cops.

Police fired so that Santosh Soni died and Harish Soni sustained bullet injuries in his leg. Harish Soni was arrested under Section 302 of IPC.

