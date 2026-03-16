MP News: Man Duped Of ₹7.5 Lakh On Pretext Of E-Bike Franchise In Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man was allegedly duped of ₹7.5 lakh on the pretext of a business franchise in Jabalpur.

Police have registered a case against the accused and started a search to locate him on Monday.

According to police, the complainant has been identified as Alok Jain, a resident of Jayprakash Nagar in the Adhartal area of the city. Jain approached the police and said that he was cheated by a man who promised to provide him with a franchise for an e-bike and bulb company.

As per the complaint, the accused introduced himself as Jaysingh Mahobiya and claimed to be the operator of Madantara Industry, a company based in Delhi.

He reportedly convinced Jain that he could arrange a franchise for selling e-bikes and electric bulbs.

Police said the accused had earlier taken a shop on rent in the area and used it to gain the trust of local people. While vacating the shop, he approached the complainant and offered to arrange the franchise for him.

Believing the offer, Jain paid around ₹7.5 lakh to the accused for the dealership and related work. However, after receiving the money, the accused neither provided the franchise nor delivered any products. He also did not return the money.

When the complainant tried to contact him, the accused allegedly stopped responding.

Realising that he had been cheated, Jain filed a complaint with the police.

Based on the complaint, police at Kotwali Police Station Jabalpur registered a case against the accused.

Officials said efforts are being made to trace and arrest the suspect, and further investigation into the case is currently underway.

Police have also advised people to verify the background of companies and individuals before investing money in franchise or business offers to avoid such fraud cases.