MP News: Man Caught Pickpocketing At District Hospital, Thrashed By Crowd In Chhatarpur |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was caught red-handed while allegedly attempting to pickpocket relatives of a patient at the Chhatarpur District Hospital.

According to the hospital guards, the video footage that has surfaced is reportedly about 10 days old, dating back to the period immediately following Holi.

According to reports, relatives of a patient visiting the District Hospital for treatment were ascending in the elevator. Taking advantage of the crowd packed inside the elevator, a young man quietly attempted to extract approximately ₹4,000 from their pocket.

The individual standing in the elevator suddenly felt a movement inside his pocket. He immediately grabbed the young man's hand and raised an alarm. This led to an argument between the two, which quickly escalated into a physical scuffle.

Hearing the commotion, the hospital guards also rushed to the scene. The public seized the accused youth and began escorting him toward the hospital's security outpost. During this process, pushing, shoving, and physical altercations continued between the two parties.

Attracted by the uproar, relatives of other patients and bystanders present in the vicinity also converged on the spot. Within moments, a crowd had gathered. The enraged mob subjected the youth to a severe beating. Eventually, hospital staff and other bystanders intervened to rescue the youth from the crowd.

Personnel at the hospital security outpost detained the youth and handed him over to the Kotwali police.

Meanwhile, the Kotwali police stated that although the youth was brought in from the hospital, he was heavily intoxicated and appeared to be in poor health.

Consequently, he was sent back to his home. According to the hospital guard, this young man has previously been caught engaging in suspicious activities within the district hospital premises and has long been suspected of pickpocketing. Following this incident, questions have also begun to be raised regarding the security arrangements at the hospital.