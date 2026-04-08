MP News: Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Forest Officials Discuss Wildlife Corridor Challenges |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To strengthen the wildlife corridor between Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) , Sanjay Tiger Reserve and Guru Ghasidas-Tamore Pingla Tiger Reserve in Chhattisgarh, the working group for the Wildlife Corridor held a meeting in the Tala area of BTR on Wednesday.

Officials deliberated on conservation hurdles, specifically focusing on electrocution leading to the death of tigers and other wild animals. Threats posed by railway lines, roads, canals and habitat loss were also discussed. A decision was taken to involve NGOs in setting up alarm systems to track elephant movement.

Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve houses the highest number of elephants in Madhya Pradesh. These animals migrated from neighbouring Chhattisgarh and have now made the state their permanent home.

During the session, forest officers from North Shahdol, South Shahdol and Manendragarh in Chhattisgarh presented best management practices and shared progress reports on work completed since the previous meeting.

The group also discussed future strategies to ensure the secure movement of wildlife and to maintain ecological balance between the tiger reserves.

BTR field director Anupam Sahay, who is the member secretary of the working group, said the initiative would ensure better coordination between the reserves.