MP News: LoP Umang Singhar Asks CM Mohan Yadav To Extend Farm Loan Recovery To April 30 | Umang Singhar (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar has written to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, requesting an extension of the loan recovery deadline to April 30, stating that it will benefit farmers, here on Tuesday.

Singhar stated that earlier the loan recovery deadline was extended till April 30, but last year it was revised to March 31. As a result, many farmers were unable to repay their loans on time and were declared defaulters.

Consequently, farmers face pressure to repay loans even before they are able to sell their produce.

Delay In Master Plans

Earlier, LoP Umang Singhar took the government to task in the House for not releasing the draft master plans of Bhopal and Indore.

According to Singhar, the master plans have been pending for one and a half years, and the Congress has raised the issue several times.

Because the government has failed to release the master plan, many people are building unauthorised colonies which they legalise afterwards, Singhar said.

According to the Leader of the Opposition, it is a grave injustice to the people of the state.

The lacklustre attitude of the government towards the master plan indicates the government is insensitive to the people-centric issues, Singhar said.