MP News: Loading Vehicle Hits Autorickshaw, Lokayukta Police Inspector’s 4-Year-Old Son Dies | Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a Lokayukta police inspector’s 4-year-old son lost his life after a speeding courier company’s loading vehicle rammed into an autorickshaw near NITTR under Shyamla Hills police station limits on Monday evening. According to reports, the accident took place on Smart City Road.

Police officials said Sachin Pateria, the child’s father, is posted as an inspector at Lokayukta police office in Indore three months ago. His wife Neha and son were living in Bhopal at officers’ quarters of Seventh Battalion. On Monday evening, Neha was taking her son to the city for shopping when the accident took place.

The victim Yashvardha was sitting in his mother’s lap inside the autorickshaw when the loading vehicle hit the auto at a high speed at a cut point. Due to severe impact, the child was thrown on the road and received serious head injuries. The driver of the loading vehicle fled leaving the vehicle behind.

The child’s mother, Neha Pateria also sustained serious injuries in the mishap while the autorickshaw driver suffered a fracture in his leg. All the injured were rushed to a private hospital, from where the child was referred to Hamidia Hospital due to his critical condition. However, he died during treatment.

Shyamla Hills police station incharge Bhupendra Kaur Sandhu said the loading vehicle involved in the accident had been seized and search was on for its driver. Police are also examining CCTV footage from the area to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the accident, she added.