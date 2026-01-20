 MP News: Loading Vehicle Hits Autorickshaw, Lokayukta Police Inspector’s 4-Year-Old Son Dies
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Loading Vehicle Hits Autorickshaw, Lokayukta Police Inspector’s 4-Year-Old Son Dies

MP News: Loading Vehicle Hits Autorickshaw, Lokayukta Police Inspector’s 4-Year-Old Son Dies

A four-year-old son of a Lokayukta police inspector died after a speeding courier company’s loading vehicle hit an autorickshaw on Smart City Road in Bhopal on Monday evening. The child was thrown onto the road and suffered fatal head injuries. Police have seized the vehicle and are searching for the absconding driver.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 09:25 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Loading Vehicle Hits Autorickshaw, Lokayukta Police Inspector’s 4-Year-Old Son Dies | Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a Lokayukta police inspector’s 4-year-old son lost his life after a speeding courier company’s loading vehicle rammed into an autorickshaw near NITTR under Shyamla Hills police station limits on Monday evening. According to reports, the accident took place on Smart City Road.

Police officials said Sachin Pateria, the child’s father, is posted as an inspector at Lokayukta police office in Indore three months ago. His wife Neha and son were living in Bhopal at officers’ quarters of Seventh Battalion. On Monday evening, Neha was taking her son to the city for shopping when the accident took place.

The victim Yashvardha was sitting in his mother’s lap inside the autorickshaw when the loading vehicle hit the auto at a high speed at a cut point. Due to severe impact, the child was thrown on the road and received serious head injuries. The driver of the loading vehicle fled leaving the vehicle behind.

The child’s mother, Neha Pateria also sustained serious injuries in the mishap while the autorickshaw driver suffered a fracture in his leg. All the injured were rushed to a private hospital, from where the child was referred to Hamidia Hospital due to his critical condition. However, he died during treatment.

FPJ Shorts
Anupamaa Written Update, January 20: Rajni Confesses To Being Jealous Of Anupama During Heated Face-Off
Anupamaa Written Update, January 20: Rajni Confesses To Being Jealous Of Anupama During Heated Face-Off
Palghar Crime: MBVV Police Bust Nepal-Sourced Cannabis Smuggling Racket In Nalasopara East; 3 Arrested With 14.37 Kg Ganja Worth ₹2.80 Lakh
Palghar Crime: MBVV Police Bust Nepal-Sourced Cannabis Smuggling Racket In Nalasopara East; 3 Arrested With 14.37 Kg Ganja Worth ₹2.80 Lakh
Bangladesh Violence: Missing Hindu College Student Found Dead In Naogaon
Bangladesh Violence: Missing Hindu College Student Found Dead In Naogaon
Navi Mumbai Cultural, Arts & Sports Festival 2026 Begins In Belapur
Navi Mumbai Cultural, Arts & Sports Festival 2026 Begins In Belapur
Read Also
MP News: Overloaded Tractor Overturns Into Pond In Chhatarpur; Driver Killed, Minor Girl Injured
article-image

Shyamla Hills police station incharge Bhupendra Kaur Sandhu said the loading vehicle involved in the accident had been seized and search was on for its driver. Police are also examining CCTV footage from the area to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the accident, she added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: College Student Among 2 Stabbed In Separate Incidents
Bhopal News: College Student Among 2 Stabbed In Separate Incidents
MP News: Tea Vendor Made Witness In Assault Case Due To Lack Of Evidence; Negligence Surface After...
MP News: Tea Vendor Made Witness In Assault Case Due To Lack Of Evidence; Negligence Surface After...
MP News: 24 Teachers Who Got Jobs Through Fake Mark-Sheets Identified; STF Has Launches...
MP News: 24 Teachers Who Got Jobs Through Fake Mark-Sheets Identified; STF Has Launches...
MP News: Loading Vehicle Hits Autorickshaw, Lokayukta Police Inspector’s 4-Year-Old Son Dies
MP News: Loading Vehicle Hits Autorickshaw, Lokayukta Police Inspector’s 4-Year-Old Son Dies
Bhopal Power Cut January 21: Power Supply Will Be Affected In Anand Vihar, Gujarati Samaj, Pushpa...
Bhopal Power Cut January 21: Power Supply Will Be Affected In Anand Vihar, Gujarati Samaj, Pushpa...