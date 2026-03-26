MP News: KBC Fame Tehsildar Amita Singh Tomar Arrested In ₹2.5 Crore Flood Scam; SC Rejects Anticipatory Bail

MP News: KBC Fame Tehsildar Arrested In ₹2.5 Crore Flood Scam; SC Rejects Anticipatory Bail |

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Tehsildar and KBC fame Amita Singh Tomar was arrested from her Gwalior residence and sent to the women’s jail in Shivpuri, in connection with the 2021 flood relief scam. The case involves alleged embezzlement of Rs 2.5 crore meant for flood relief distribution.

Tomar, who was posted as Tehsildar in Vijaypur, Sheopur district, came under investigation after her name surfaced in the scam.

As per the investigation, 794 affected people were identified in Baroda tehsil, but during distribution, funds were transferred to 127 fake accounts. It is alleged that around Rs 2 crore was diverted instead of reaching eligible beneficiaries.

Police investigation reportedly found financial transactions linked to accounts of her family members. Based on the findings, Baroda police registered a case against her and 28 patwaris under the Prevention of Corruption Act, alleging misuse of official position and irregularities in compensation distribution.

Her anticipatory bail petitions in the High Court and Supreme Court were rejected, paving the way for her arrest. Collector Arpit Verma removed her from the post a day before the police action.

Amita, widely recognized for winning Rs 50 lakh on the popular TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati, faced serious allegations of corruption. The arrest has created a stir across Sheopur and administrative circles, given her high-profile background.

Authorities confirmed that legal proceedings are underway, and the investigation into the flood relief scam continues. The case has sparked debates on accountability and transparency in the distribution of government aid.

Earlier the Supreme Court of India has dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of the tehsildar.