MP News: Jabalpur Municipal Corporation Laying New Pipelines to End Dirty Water Issue | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Jabalpur Municipal Corporation completed the laying of new water pipelines in the Bhaantalaiya area on Tuesday after removing parts of old pipelines running through drains. It also disconnected illegal tap connections.

The corporation undertook the work to provide clean drinking water to residents who were facing problems with dirty water for a long time.

Officials said the corporation expanded the pipeline network and shifted connections passing through drains to safer locations, giving priority to public complaints.

In Division 13, Swami Dayanand Saraswati Ward, the corporation expanded pipelines and shifted tap connections in lanes near Nani ki Rasoi and a private hospital.

The work has provided a permanent solution to the long-standing problem of contaminated water in the area.

Similarly, the corporation removed pipelines submerged in a drain near Ravidas Ashram and relocated them, ensuring access to safe drinking water for residents.

On Lalit Colony Road, the corporation disconnected illegal tap connections to ensure proper water pressure for authorised users.

In the Bakra Tabela area, the corporation replaced old half-inch connections laid in drains with new pipelines to improve hygiene.

Officials said the corporation will continue efforts to improve the water supply system and urged residents to avoid wastage and report leaks or dirty water.