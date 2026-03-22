MP News: Jabalpur Municipal Corporation Launches Revenue Mission Drive | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): With the aim of strengthening the city’s infrastructure and accelerating development projects, the Jabalpur Municipal Corporation has adopted a mission mode approach to revenue collection.

Corporation staff have been deployed in the field to achieve and exceed targets before the end of the financial year, an official said on Sunday.

The Municipal Commissioner has directed officials to ensure 100% revenue collection this year. He issued strict instructions, stating that while there will be no shortage of resources, no compromise on performance will be tolerated.

All departments, including the Revenue Department, will work in coordination. Additional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and department heads will personally visit the field and interact directly with taxpayers.

Market department officials have also been instructed to expedite work and strengthen systems to boost revenue collection.

The Municipal Commissioner said taxes collected are utilised for citywide projects such as cleanliness, roads and improved water supply.

Door-to-door visits by officials will also help address taxpayers’ grievances and ensure their resolution.

He appealed to taxpayers to clear outstanding dues on time to avoid action by the corporation. He added that only 10 days remain to deposit pending taxes without surcharge.

All officials were present at the meeting.