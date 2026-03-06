MP News: Jabalpur Court Issues Notice To Madhya Pradesh Minister Rao, Uday Over | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A court in Jabalpur issued a notice to State Transport Minister Rao Uday Pratap Singh and others on an application seeking directions to register an FIR against him for allegedly insulting the national flag (Tricolour) during a Tiranga Yatra in Narsinghpur district.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) DP Sutrakar issued the notice while hearing an application filed by Kaushal Silawat on March 2.

The application seeks directions to the Narsinghpur police to register an FIR against the minister in connection with an incident that allegedly took place on August 11, 2024.

According to the applicant, during the Tiranga Yatra rally that started from the Krishi Upaj Mandi in Gadarwara and proceeded to Chichli in Narsinghpur district, the minister allegedly disrespected the national flag.

Along with the application, the complainant submitted an affidavit, photographs purportedly showing the national flag placed on the bonnet of a vehicle during the rally and copies of complaints previously sent to the Narsinghpur Collector, the Superintendent of Police and the Station House Officer (SHO).