MP News: Issues Against Government Aplenty, Litmus Test For Opposition | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Budget Session of the Assembly is beginning on Monday. The Budget Session is the longest one, and it is going to be a litmus test for the government as well as for the opposition.

The issues against the government are aplenty. The opposition must see how they can corner the government on these issues.

Umang Singhar has completed two years of his tenure as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP). But he has yet to corner the government on any issue in the House.

It is a big challenge for Singhar how he can put the government on the mat. In the Lok Sabha, the LoP, Rahul Gandhi, is getting on the nerves of the central government.

For Singhar, it depends on how he works. In the previous session, the Congress used its energy more on staging sit-ins outside the House.

Thirty-three people died after consuming water in the Bhagirathpura area in Indore. The incident kicked up a storm across the country. It is going to be the first session after the Bhatirathpura incident. The Congress will have an opportunity to put up questions before the government.

The Supreme Court’s attitude towards the minister, Vijay Shah, has become a problem for the government. The opposition can corner the government on this issue, too. The government will get less than Rs 45,000 crore following the recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission.

On the other hand, government debt is increasing, and it has yet to take a decision on the DA for employees. A communal clash took place in Tarana. The opposition has an opportunity to corner the government over the law and order situation.

Until now, the opposition has not been as aggressive as it should have been in putting the government on the mat. In the current session, its performance will be assessed.