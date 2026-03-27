MP News: IMA-JDN Seeks More Time For Thesis Submission

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Medical Association - Junior Doctors Network (IMA-JDN), Madhya Pradesh, has written to the Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University, Jabalpur, seeking an extension of the deadline for thesis submission for postgraduate students of the MD/MS (2023–2026) batch by one month. The current deadline is March 30, while the students have requested it be extended to April 30.

Madhya Pradesh IMA-JDN general secretary Dr Kuldeep Gupta said, “IMA-JDN, Madhya Pradesh, has written to the medical university to extend the deadline to April 30, 2026, thereby enabling students to complete their research work with enhanced quality.”

According to JUDA, postgraduate students are facing difficulties in completing their research work within the stipulated timeframe due to demanding clinical duties, extended data collection periods, the District Residency Programme, and ongoing examinations. It said an extension of the deadline is essential to uphold the quality and scientific standards of the theses.