Bhopal News: JUDA Protest Over Delay CPI-Based Stipend Revision In Madhya Pradesh | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal; Resident doctors working in government medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh protested over the delay in implementing Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based stipend revision.

Junior doctors wore black badges as a mark of protest at Gandhi Medical College and other medical institutes on Friday.

According to the Junior Doctors Association (JUDA), the CPI-based stipend revision was to be implemented from April 1, 2025, as per a Madhya Pradesh government order dated June 7, 2021, but it has not yet been implemented.

Despite repeated requests, the revised stipend remains pending and arrears due from April 2025 have also not been cleared, prompting resident doctors led by JUDA to launch a peaceful protest, said JUDA president Mahendra Pratap Singh.

“Symbolic protests are being held by wearing black bands. On Sunday, a Justice March will be held on various medical college campuses across the state. If no resolution is reached, resident doctors will boycott elective services in all medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh from Monday, while emergency services will continue as before.”