Indian Institute Of Science Education And Research Bhopal Invites Applications For Summer Internship 2026; Apply From March 11

IISER Bhopal Summer Internship 2026: The Indian Institute of Science Education & Research, Bhopal, is inviting applications for the IISER Bhopal Summer Internship 2026. The internship seeks applications from intelligent and driven students interested in basic sciences, engineering sciences, economic sciences, humanities, and social sciences.

The candidates who are selected will be able to take part in the research and reading projects under the supervision of the IISER Bhopal faculty. Candidates can apply from March 11, 2026. The last date to apply for the internship is March 29, 2026. The internship duration will be from 25 May 2026 and 20 July 2026.

Candidates can send any questions or technical help about the IISER Bhopal Summer Internship 2026 to internship@iiserb.ac.in. In case of any technical issues, candidates can reach out via email at webmaster@iiserb.ac.in with any pertinent screenshots.

IISER Bhopal Summer Internship 2026: Eligibility and Rules

Students currently studying in 2nd, 3rd, or 4th year of B.Sc / B.Tech / BS / BSMS / B.E are eligible to apply.

Students in the 1st year of M.Sc / M.Tech or equivalent programmes can also apply

Candidates must fill out the online internship application form.

Providing false information may lead to cancellation of the application or registration.

IISER Bhopal Summer Internship 2026: Selection Criteria

Candidates should note that they will be selected based on their academic performance and the write-up they submit. List of candidates selected for the summer internship will be displayed on the institute's website by the April fourth week.

IISER Bhopal Summer Internship 2026: Project Duration

The project duration will be 4 to 8 weeks between 25 May 2026 and 20 July 2026.

IISER Bhopal Summer Internship 2026: Important Notes

Students can apply for a maximum of three projects only.

Applicants can check faculty webpages on the institute website to learn about their research work.

Faculty not listed in the available project list will not offer summer projects.

Candidates are requested not to contact those faculty members directly.

IISER Bhopal Summer Internship 2026: Other Details

No financial assistance or stipend will be provided.

Hostel accommodation will be available, with a charge of ₹1500 per month.

Mess fees will be charged separately based on actual rates (approximately ₹3700 per month).

After successful completion of the internship and submission of a detailed project report, students will receive a certificate from the faculty-in-charge.