MP News: Historic Robotic Surgeries Performed At Shivpuri Government Medical College |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a landmark achievement for healthcare in Madhya Pradesh, robotic surgeon Dr Mehak Bhandari successfully performed robotic surgeries at the Government Medical College, Shivpuri, marking the first such instance in a government medical institution in the state.

Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences and Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Government Medical College jointly organised the surgeries as part of an academic and medical workshop. Three patients suffering from hernia and gallbladder stones underwent successful robotic procedures, setting a new benchmark in public healthcare delivery.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was present during the surgeries and visited the operation theatre to closely observe the procedure. He appreciated Dr Bhandari’s expertise, called it a proud moment for the state and the country, and praised her for elevating India’s global medical reputation.

Founder chairman Dr Vinod Bhandari said more than 350 medical students and doctors witnessed the live surgeries and gained hands-on exposure to advanced robotic techniques. He emphasised that all procedures strictly adhered to National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines, ensuring safety and quality standards.

Dr Mehak Bhandari said modern surgery is no longer confined to operation theatres. With the help of advanced, India-developed robotic platforms, surgeons can perform procedures with enhanced precision and even remotely, paving the way for tele-surgery and improving accessibility for patients in remote regions.

Dean Dr D Paramhans described the event as a historic moment for Shivpuri and said such initiatives will significantly enhance medical education and patient care in the region.