 MP News: Hindu Activists Protest To Oppose Woman’s Burial At Graveyard In Jabalpur
Senior police officials arrived at the scene to mediate as the standoff continued. While the Muslim side maintained that the land was their ancestral cemetery, they halted the woman's final rites in the wake of the protest. SDM Shahpura said that the allegations were probed and it was found that it was government land.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 12:06 AM IST
MP News: Hindu Activists Protest To Oppose Woman’s Burial At Graveyard In Jabalpur | AI-Generated

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped Badhaiya Kheda in Jabalpur on Wednesday after  Hindu activists opposed the burial of a 100-year-old Muslim woman at a graveyard and staged a sit-in outside the burial site alleging that it was built illegally on government land.

According to reports, the incident took place outside Mansoori Graveyard where Begum B was supposed to be buried.

The site had reportedly been locked by the administration for three years due to ongoing disputes and was opened after the family obtained keys from officials.

The Hindu activists, led by former BJP mandal President Sonu Patel, staged a sit-in, chanting Hanuman Chalisa and Ramdhun. The protesters alleged that the site is government land and was being illegally converted into a graveyard. 

The Hindu activists accused the administration of “clandestine” cooperation with the Muslim community.

Senior police officials arrived at the scene to mediate as the standoff continued. While the Muslim side maintained that the land was their ancestral cemetery, they halted the woman’s final rites in the wake of the protest. 

SDM Shahpura said that the allegations were probed and it was found that it was government land. 

Police said the Muslim family then decided to bury the woman at the Dadamiyan graveyard near Raddi Chowk.

