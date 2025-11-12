MP News: High Court Upholds Girl’s Right To Study, Rebukes Father | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a landmark ruling, the Jabalpur High Court upheld a girl’s right to study, stressing that every child has the right to education and to shape their future.

The case involved a bright student from Bhopal, originally from Bihar, who left home in January as a minor after her father objected to her talking to a classmate, the second topper in her class. Her father filed an abduction case at Bajaria Police Station, but she remained missing for several months.

Police recently traced her to another city after she updated her Aadhaar details using an old SIM card. She had been living in a hostel, working and continuing her studies. She told police she left home because her parents opposed her aspiration to become an IAS officer. She left with a few books, some clothes and Rs 300, supporting herself through a private job while pursuing her studies.

Landmark verdict

During a habeas corpus hearing on November 6, the girl appeared in court, stating she had left home voluntarily to continue her studies due to difficulties at home. Her parents wanted to take her back, and she agreed to return for four to five days.

In the next hearing on Wednesday, the court directed that she remain in Patna to continue her education, with her parents covering all educational expenses. The court also ordered appointment of a woman officer to guide her and address any complaints.