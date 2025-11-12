 MP News: High Court Upholds Girl’s Right To Study, Rebukes Father
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: High Court Upholds Girl’s Right To Study, Rebukes Father

MP News: High Court Upholds Girl’s Right To Study, Rebukes Father

In a landmark ruling, the Jabalpur High Court upheld a girl’s right to study, stressing that every child has the right to education and to shape their future.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 11:12 PM IST
article-image
MP News: High Court Upholds Girl’s Right To Study, Rebukes Father | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a landmark ruling, the Jabalpur High Court upheld a girl’s right to study, stressing that every child has the right to education and to shape their future.

The case involved a bright student from Bhopal, originally from Bihar, who left home in January as a minor after her father objected to her talking to a classmate, the second topper in her class. Her father filed an abduction case at Bajaria Police Station, but she remained missing for several months.

Police recently traced her to another city after she updated her Aadhaar details using an old SIM card. She had been living in a hostel, working and continuing her studies. She told police she left home because her parents opposed her aspiration to become an IAS officer. She left with a few books, some clothes and Rs 300, supporting herself through a private job while pursuing her studies.

Read Also
Bhojpal Mahotsav 2025: From Dancing Dolphins To Magical Shows & Crispy Garadu Snack, Bhopal’s...
article-image

Landmark verdict

FPJ Shorts
ED Raids 14 Locations In ₹85-Crore Fraud Case Involving Former Lodha Developers Director
ED Raids 14 Locations In ₹85-Crore Fraud Case Involving Former Lodha Developers Director
Central Railway On High Alert After Bomb Hoax On Mahanagari Express; No Explosives Found
Central Railway On High Alert After Bomb Hoax On Mahanagari Express; No Explosives Found
SLC Confirms Sri Lankan Players' Request To Return Home After Islamabad Blast; Says Tour Will Continue
SLC Confirms Sri Lankan Players' Request To Return Home After Islamabad Blast; Says Tour Will Continue
Mumbai: CRMS Leaders Booked For Unlawful Assembly Over CSMT Protest That Disrupted Train Services
Mumbai: CRMS Leaders Booked For Unlawful Assembly Over CSMT Protest That Disrupted Train Services

During a habeas corpus hearing on November 6, the girl appeared in court, stating she had left home voluntarily to continue her studies due to difficulties at home. Her parents wanted to take her back, and she agreed to return for four to five days.

In the next hearing on Wednesday, the court directed that she remain in Patna to continue her education, with her parents covering all educational expenses. The court also ordered appointment of a woman officer to guide her and address any complaints.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Burglars Target Deputy Collector’s House In Char Imli

Bhopal News: Burglars Target Deputy Collector’s House In Char Imli

MP News: STF Busts Fake D.Ed Marksheet Scam In School Education; FIR Filed Against 34, Including 8...

MP News: STF Busts Fake D.Ed Marksheet Scam In School Education; FIR Filed Against 34, Including 8...

MP News: Women Get ₹1,500 First Time Under Ladli Behna Yojna

MP News: Women Get ₹1,500 First Time Under Ladli Behna Yojna

MP News: High Court To Continue Hearing On Quota In Promotions On Nov 13

MP News: High Court To Continue Hearing On Quota In Promotions On Nov 13

MP News: High Court Upholds Girl’s Right To Study, Rebukes Father

MP News: High Court Upholds Girl’s Right To Study, Rebukes Father