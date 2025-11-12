MP News: High Court To Continue Hearing On Quota In Promotions On Nov 13 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A division bench of Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Vinay Saraf heard multiple petitions related to ongoing disputes over state reservation in promotions.

State government had earlier submitted quantified data in a sealed envelope. It was allowed to carry out further exercise as per Rule 5 of Promotion Rules, 2025. Officials sought additional time to produce documents and studies conducted in this connection.

Advocate Anmol Shrivastava, representing SAPAKS, continued arguments, saying SAPAKS does not oppose reservation in promotions but insists it must follow constitutional provisions. No discussion was held on quantified data submitted by state during latest hearing. The next hearing is scheduled on November 13.

AJJAKS intervenes in case

Anusuchit Jat-Jati Adhikari Karamchari Sangh (AJJAKS) intervened in High Court hearing on Wednesday. Earlier, AJJAKS filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in Supreme Court, which directed it to intervene at High Court instead.

SAPAKS is challenging new promotion policy. Advocate Anmol Shrivastava noted state submitted quantified data of various departments in previous hearing, but no discussion was made on it during Wednesday s session.