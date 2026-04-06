 MP News: High Court Notice On Criminal Complaint Against MLA Sanjay Satyendra Pathak
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MP News: High Court Notice On Criminal Complaint Against MLA Sanjay Satyendra Pathak

The Madhya Pradesh High Court issued a notice to MLA Sanjay Satyendra Pathak in a suo motu criminal contempt case, alleging he tried to influence a judge hearing a petition on mining irregularities. The proceedings were initiated following a petition by social worker Ashutosh Dixit, who sought an EOW probe into the alleged irregularities linked to Pathak.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, April 06, 2026, 11:11 PM IST
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MP News: High Court Notice On Criminal Complaint Against MLA Sanjay Satyendra Pathak |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday served notice on MLA Sanjay Satyendra Pathak in a suo motu criminal contempt case. The petition alleges that Pathak attempted to influence a judge hearing a petition regarding alleged mining irregularities.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Vinay Saraf issued the notice during proceedings. The contempt proceedings were initiated following a petition by social worker Ashutosh Dixit of Katni district, who sought a probe by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) into the mining irregularities allegedly linked to Pathak.

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On April 2, the High Court had ordered the registration of a criminal contempt case against the MLA. Records indicate that on September 1, 2025, a single-judge bench noted an attempt by Pathak to contact the judge regarding Dixit’s petition, after which the judge recused from the hearing. The case is now under judicial consideration, with Pathak required to respond to the contempt notice.

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