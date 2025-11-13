MP News: High Court Continues Hearing On Reservation In Promotion Matter |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court principal bench has continued hearing on the reservation in promotions in the government departments. The next date of hearing is fixed for November 20.

A division bench of Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Vinay Saraf on Thursday heard the arguments of the petitioners further into the bunch of petitions related to the ongoing dispute over reservations in the state.

The petitioners opposed the state government’s new policy on reservations in promotions for not in consistency with the Supreme Court judgements related to the creamy layers in the reserved classes.

The creamy layers in the reserved classes are getting benefit of the reservation in promotions was argued by the petitioners.

The reserved category personnel were getting promotions while the unreserved category personnel lagged behind since year 2002 when the state government introduced the policy for reservations in promotions in government departments.

The state government carried out the exercise as stipulated under Rule 5 of the Promotion Rules, 2025.

The petitions, filed by Dr Swati Tiwari and others residing in Bhopal, challenged the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Promotion Rules, 2025.

It was argued that the 2002 rules had already been struck down by the High Court in the R.B. Rai case.

The officers/ employees from the reserved category and even the Ajjaks Sangh has intervened in the bunch of petitions challenging the reservation policy.