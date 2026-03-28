MP News: Half Of March Wasted For 15 Days Of Holiday

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government holidays for half of March have had a severe impact on closing the financial year and on the common people, who could not complete their fiscal work.

March contains 15 days of holidays. Because it is the closing month of the financial year, there happens to be pressure on government departments.

Many of them have worked during the holidays, but the common man had to suffer.

The government departments collect revenue during holidays, but they keep away from doing the work related to the common man.

Electricity, registry, civic bodies, and other departments work to collect revenue, which benefits them, but they tell the public to come after the holidays to get their work done.

Besides five Sundays, four Saturdays, and two days of Holi holidays, March featured holidays on Gudi Padwa, Chaiti Chand, Eid, and Ramnavami. There will be another holiday on Mahavir Jayanti.

Because of continuous holidays, out of two weeks in March, the offices were opened only for three days.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is opposed to so many holidays in government departments.

Yadav set up a team headed by the additional chief secretary of the General Administration Department to revise holidays.

Although the committee has made certain recommendations, it is yet to take a decision on reducing the number of holidays.

Yadav wants to cancel the holiday on Saturdays. He warned the officers and employees that if they did not come to offices on time, he would cancel the holiday on Saturdays.

People fed up with holidays

A resident of Jabalpur came to Bhopal on Thursday to do land-related work. Since he could not meet the officer because of continuous holidays, he had to return home.

In the same way, another person, who is doing the rounds of the commissioner's office for a hearing of a land-related case, was told to come in April because of holidays.