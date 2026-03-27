MP News: Gwalior Airport Sees Substantial Decline In Flights After Jyotiraditya Scindia Walks Out As Union Aviation Minister |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): When Jyotiraditya Scindia was Union Aviation Minister, he ensured that Gwalior airport should have as many as flights so that it can come up on aviation map in an impressing manner. Soon after he departed from Aviation Ministry, Gwalior airport show sharp decline in flights.

A senior officer of Gwalior Airport told to Free Press that at least eleven flights were operational when Scindia headed the Aviation Ministry. But now only three flights are operational. The majority of flights were discontinued owing to low passenger footfall.

Sources said that this means that majority of flights from Gwalior got started under the influence of Scindia as Union Aviation Minister. And when he was out of Aviation Ministry, the tally of flights got reduced in significiant manner.

Now Gwalior airport is left with only 3 flights. Of them also, two dailys flights have been cut short to three days availibility instead of daily under the new summer schedule.

The frequency of Delhi and Bangalore flights have been cut short to 3 days in a week. The Mumbai bound flight will be available daily.

“ I have been witnessing the footfall trend of passengers from last 15 days. The observation indicated towards lesser footfall and this may be due to heat as Gwalior used to be more hotter in summer,” said Gwalior Airport officer.

More than a year ago, Gwalior airport was connected with various 11 important destinations and different aviation companies used to operate their flights. The flights and their company names are given below.

1. Jammu (Spice Jet ) ( Afternoon)

2. Kolkata (Spice Jet) (Morning)

3. Hyderabad (Spice Jet) (Afternoon)

4. Bangalore (Spice Jet/Air India Express) (Afternoon)

5. Ahmedabad (Akasa Air/ Spice Jet) (Afternoon)

6. Indore (Alliance Air) (Evening)

7. Pune (Spice Jet/Air India Express) (Afternoon)

8. Mumbai (Spice Jet & IndiGo) (Afternoon)

9. Delhi (Air India Express/IndiGo) (After noon)

10. Bhopal (Alliance Air) (Afternoon)

11. Jaipur (Spice Jet-for few days) (Morning)

Now Gwalior Airport is operating only three flights from last one year or little more. The flights available are for Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore.

in the meantime, three other flights have been also discontinued in Madhya Pradesh. They are Rewa Bhopal, Datia Bhopal and Datia Khajuraho.