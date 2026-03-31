MP News: Government Bodies Parking Funds In Banks To Lose Budget Allotment | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The finance department has issued an order for allotment of budget for 2026-27. According to the order, the departments and government-run organisations, which withdraw money from the state's consolidated fund and transfer it to their accounts, will not get any budget.

The finance department has asked the other wings of the government to give certificates by April 30 that they have not withdrawn money from the consolidated fund and transferred it to the bank accounts.

In an order issued on January 15 last year, the finance department said none of the government institutions should withdraw money from the consolidated funds and keep it in banks.

Despite the order, several departments withdrew money from the consolidated funds and kept it in banks.

Afterwards, the finance department has fixed April 30 as the last date to clear their position over the issue.

The finance department asked the other departments to fix the quarterly limit within a fortnight after the supplementary budget.

If the departments fail to follow the directive, the expenses under the supplementary budget will be allowed only within three months after the budget.

To utilise the quarterly budget in the coming months, the departments must take permission from the finance department.

According to the order, the departments should not spend more funds than the allotted budget.

The state gets back the funds from the central government, which it initially spends on certain works. After using the funds, the departments should ensure their reimbursement within two months.

The departments have also been asked to inform the government by January 15 about the budget that they have not spent by December 31, 2026, so that the funds can be spent on some other works.

Expenses exempt from quarterly limits

Such expenses as salaries, allowances, wages, compensation for natural calamities, loan payoff, and judicial decrees have been exempt from quarterly limits, and there is no time limit on such expenses.