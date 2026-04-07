MP News: Goverment To Release 87 Prisoners On Dr Ambedkar Birth Anniversary | Representational Picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government will release 87 prisoners undergoing life imprisonment on April 14 to mark the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, officials said on Tuesday. This will be a premature release of these prisoners based on their good conduct.

The state government grants remission and special remission to prisoners undergoing life imprisonment on five occasions in a year. They are January 26 (Republic Day), April 14 (Dr Ambedkar birth anniversary), August 15 (Independence Day), October 2 (Mahatma Gandhi birth anniversary) and November 15 (National Tribal Pride Day).

Besides, remission and special remission in sentence is being granted to seven other prisoners sentenced to non-life imprisonment in jails across the state, the official said. On January 26 this year, a total of 94 convicted prisoners were granted premature release and remission of sentence in the state.

The jail department, in its order dated May 27, 2025, issued guidelines regarding premature release and the grant of remission and special remission to prisoners sentenced to life imprisonment. The initiative aims to improve the administrative system in jails, facilitate rehabilitation after release and reduce overcrowding in prisons.