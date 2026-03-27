MP News: Gas Cylinder Shortage Rumours Trigger Panic Buying In Kukshi

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Rumours of a gas cylinder shortage in Kukshi triggered widespread public panic, resulting in large queues forming at the Baghel Gas Agency from as early as 6 am on Friday.

Residents, including women with small children, endured prolonged waits under increasingly difficult conditions amid severe overcrowding and intense heat.

Locals attributed the growing surge in crowd size to panic buying. As a result, many individuals attempted to procure cylinders well beyond their actual requirements. The situation placed considerable strain on the agency's distribution system and caused significant inconvenience to a large number of citizens, particularly women who stood in queues for extended periods.

The district administration, however, officially confirmed that cylinder stocks are fully adequate and that no shortage of any kind exists. Despite this clear assurance, the rumours continued to circulate across the town and increased public anxiety.

The administration firmly appealed to citizens to refrain from acting on unverified information and to purchase cylinders strictly according to their genuine household needs to maintain orderly and equitable distribution.

West Asia crisis: Hotels shift to alternative fuel

Khetia: Hotels are facing possible disruption due to a cooking gas shortage linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict, which has strained supply chains. Despite rising operational costs, most hotels have not increased food prices so far.

However, many are beginning to shift to alternative cooking methods, including diesel-powered furnaces to replace gas cylinders. The transition remains in its early stages, with several operators awaiting delivery and installation of new systems.

In one case, a hotel has already dismantled its gas furnace and resumed operations using a traditional wood-fired setup. Owners say these steps are aimed at managing fuel costs. More hotels are expected to adopt alternative systems within days, as uncertainty continues to affect the sector.