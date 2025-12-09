MP News: Ganja Trafficking Case; Minister Pratima Bagri’s Brother Sends BJP Into A Tizzy, Becomes Trouble For Her Government |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The brother of the minister of state Pratima Bagri, Anil Bagri, has sent the BJP government into a tizzy ahead of the party’s two years’ completion in power.

The opposition has begun to target the government after the arrest of Anil in connection with ganja trafficking.

But the minister, instead of putting her points in the right direction, is blaming the media. As Pratima is caught in controversy, efforts are being made to save the government as well as the party.

Before Pratima, Vijay Shah, Govind Singh Rajput, Vishvas Sarang, Krishna Gaur, and Narendra Shivaji Patel also caused troubles for the government.

But the BJP government has always made efforts to save the controversial ministers.

The state government faced criticism across the country and abroad after Shah’s statement on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

The court also took notice of the case, but the BJP did not ask the minister to quit. Rajput hogged the limelight after raids were carried out on the business and residential premises of the transport inspector, Saurabh Sharma.

The names of Sarang and Gaur also cropped up in the drug mafia Machhli case. Their family connection with Machhli also came to light.

Patel went to a hotel in Gwalior to carry out a raid for not getting a seat there.

Setting aside sacking the ministers, the party did not even serve a notice on any one of them, seeking their explanations.

The government made all efforts to save the controversial ministers.

Anup, Ajay, Vijay, Raghavji had to quit

A few controversial ministers during the tenure of Shivraj Singh Chouhan as chief minister had to resign. Then also the BJP was ruling the state. Anup Mishra had to resign because the name of one of his relatives figured in a shooting incident. He was taken back to the ministry after the court gave him a clean chit. When Ajay Vishnoi was the health minister, raids were carried out on the premises of his officers. After Vishnoi’s name also cropped up in the health scam, he was asked to quit. Similarly, when Raghavji’s name figured in the CD scam, he had to resign, and the same thing happened to Jugal Kishore Bagri after his name appeared in a Lokayukta chalan. In the previous government, Vijay Shah’s resignation was sought for making wrong statements.