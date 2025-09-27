MP News: Gang That Invoked ‘Money Shower’ & Ran Flesh Trade Racket Busted | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Guna police on Saturday busted a gang that lured people using fake rituals involving minor girls, under the pretext of invoking a ‘money shower’, and later pushed the girls into flesh trade, officials said.

SP Ankit Soni said the police received a tip-off that a minor girl was about to be sold in Madhusudangarh area of the district. Acting swiftly, a trap team was formed and a raid was conducted, leading to the rescue of the girl and arrest of four accused, while two managed to escape.

During interrogation, police found that the gang targeted poor and needy families, selecting minor girls based on specific physical features like height and weight. The girl's photograph would then be shared with a potential "client."

The gang claimed that with the girl's “divine power” and their ritual expertise, money would start raining over her head, a superstitious scam used to extract huge sums from gullible ipeople.

When no such miracle occurred, the gang would offer to sell the girl in exchange for the money already paid.

Police have found a large number of photographs of minor girls on the mobile phones of the arrested accused. A search operation is underway to trace other girls possibly trafficked by the gang.