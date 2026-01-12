 MP News: Fungal-Infected Medicines At JP Hospital Were Out Of Stock For Two Months, Probe Finds
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Fungal-Infected Medicines At JP Hospital Were Out Of Stock For Two Months, Probe Finds

MP News: Fungal-Infected Medicines At JP Hospital Were Out Of Stock For Two Months, Probe Finds

The probe committee has told the Health Commissioner that the Diclofenac tablets alleged to be fungal-infected at JP Hospital were out of stock for over two months and were never distributed. The inquiry followed a patient’s complaint of receiving fungus-infested tablets. The hospital said lack of batch numbers made tracing the source difficult.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 08:04 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Fungal-Infected Medicines At JP Hospital Were Out Of Stock For Two Months, Probe Finds | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The probe committee looking into the alleged distribution of fungal-infected medicines at JP Hospital has submitted its report to the Health Commissioner, stating that the Diclofenac tablets, which were claimed to be fungal-infected, had been out of stock for over two months and, therefore, no distribution of the said medicines was possible during the period.

Around a fortnight ago, it was alleged that fungal-infected medicines were given to patients at the hospital. The medicines reportedly did not carry any batch number as they were dispensed loose and not in strips.

A patient, Satish Sen, alleged that he was given Diclofenac tablets that were visibly infested with fungus, even though the expiry date printed on the tablets was June 2027.

Following the complaint, the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) constituted a joint committee, comprising a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) inspector, to look into the alleged distribution of fungal-infected medicines to patients.

FPJ Shorts
'No Power Can Take Mumbai Away From Maharashtra,' Says Deputy CM Eknath Shinde | VIDEO
'No Power Can Take Mumbai Away From Maharashtra,' Says Deputy CM Eknath Shinde | VIDEO
Navi Mumbai: Mangaon Police Arrest Two Men, Hunt Third In Brutal Murder Of 22-Year-Old Over Money Dispute
Navi Mumbai: Mangaon Police Arrest Two Men, Hunt Third In Brutal Murder Of 22-Year-Old Over Money Dispute
Mumbai Police Recover 1,650 Stolen And Lost Mobile Phones Worth ₹2 Crore From Uttar Pradesh
Mumbai Police Recover 1,650 Stolen And Lost Mobile Phones Worth ₹2 Crore From Uttar Pradesh
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Files FIR Against CIDCO Officer For Skipping Mandatory Election Duty Ahead Of Polls
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Files FIR Against CIDCO Officer For Skipping Mandatory Election Duty Ahead Of Polls

JP Hospital Civil Surgeon Dr Sanjay Jain told Free Press that the report has been submitted to the Health Commissioner. We have informed that the medicines reported to be fungal-infected were out of stock for the last two months.

Read Also
MP News: Man Kills Two Daily Wage Labourers For Refusing To Testify In Second Wife’s Murder Case...
article-image

Therefore, there is no question of distributing fungal-infected medicines at JP Hospital. The consumer (patient) did not submit the medicine strip. Since the medicines were given loose, the batch number could not be confirmed, making it difficult for the health department to ascertain the district from which it was supplied, he said.

Much to the embarrassment of the hospital administration, a dead insect was found inside a sealed mouthwash bottle allegedly supplied by JP Hospital. The two incidents have put the hospital administration in the dock, pointing to alleged negligence and mismanagement.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: All Are Fake Gandhis In Congress, Says CM Mohan Yadav

MP News: All Are Fake Gandhis In Congress, Says CM Mohan Yadav

MP News: Fungal-Infected Medicines At JP Hospital Were Out Of Stock For Two Months, Probe Finds

MP News: Fungal-Infected Medicines At JP Hospital Were Out Of Stock For Two Months, Probe Finds

Bhopal News: Three Separate Stabbing Incidents Leaves Three Seriously Injured

Bhopal News: Three Separate Stabbing Incidents Leaves Three Seriously Injured

MP News: Manoj Kumar Kept Spirit Of Nationalism Flying, Says CM Mohan Yadav

MP News: Manoj Kumar Kept Spirit Of Nationalism Flying, Says CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal News: After Crackdown, Raju Irani’s Son Was In Contact With Local Cops, Dubai Man

Bhopal News: After Crackdown, Raju Irani’s Son Was In Contact With Local Cops, Dubai Man