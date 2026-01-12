MP News: Fungal-Infected Medicines At JP Hospital Were Out Of Stock For Two Months, Probe Finds | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The probe committee looking into the alleged distribution of fungal-infected medicines at JP Hospital has submitted its report to the Health Commissioner, stating that the Diclofenac tablets, which were claimed to be fungal-infected, had been out of stock for over two months and, therefore, no distribution of the said medicines was possible during the period.

Around a fortnight ago, it was alleged that fungal-infected medicines were given to patients at the hospital. The medicines reportedly did not carry any batch number as they were dispensed loose and not in strips.

A patient, Satish Sen, alleged that he was given Diclofenac tablets that were visibly infested with fungus, even though the expiry date printed on the tablets was June 2027.

Following the complaint, the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) constituted a joint committee, comprising a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) inspector, to look into the alleged distribution of fungal-infected medicines to patients.

JP Hospital Civil Surgeon Dr Sanjay Jain told Free Press that the report has been submitted to the Health Commissioner. We have informed that the medicines reported to be fungal-infected were out of stock for the last two months.

Therefore, there is no question of distributing fungal-infected medicines at JP Hospital. The consumer (patient) did not submit the medicine strip. Since the medicines were given loose, the batch number could not be confirmed, making it difficult for the health department to ascertain the district from which it was supplied, he said.

Much to the embarrassment of the hospital administration, a dead insect was found inside a sealed mouthwash bottle allegedly supplied by JP Hospital. The two incidents have put the hospital administration in the dock, pointing to alleged negligence and mismanagement.