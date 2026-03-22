MP News: Four Youths Die In Mandla After Falling From Dilapidated Culvert; Locals Allege Negligence | Representational Image

Mandla (Madhya Pradesh): Four youths died in a road accident after falling from a dilapidated culvert on Saturday night in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla

The accident occurred between Bhaiswahi and Tikratola. Residents have accused the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak (Rural Roads) Department of gross negligence. They claim that the culvert was damaged during the last monsoon season, yet no reconstruction or repair work has been undertaken to date.

The victims have been identified as Pramod Kumar Nareti (24), Santlal Uike (23), Shivam Yadav (17), and Gangaram Uike (22).

Youths Die After Falling from Unbarricaded Culvert

At the time of the accident, neither were barricades placed on either side of the culvert, nor were any warning signs installed. Riding at high speed in the dark, the youths plunged from the culvert. They crashed into cement pipes lying beneath, resulting in the deaths of all four on the spot.

Following post-mortem examinations conducted at the Bijadandi Health Centre, the bodies were handed over to their respective families.

Culvert Not Repaired Despite Complaints

Local villagers have levelled serious allegations of negligence against the administration. A resident of Bhaiswahi stated that numerous complaints were lodged following the damage to the culvert—including reports made via the '181' helpline—yet no action was taken.

It was the villagers themselves who had constructed a temporary path to facilitate movement.

Demand for Immediate Repair of Culvert

A resident of Tikratola also attributed the accident to departmental negligence. He has demanded that the culvert be repaired as soon as possible.

Attempts were made to contact the General Manager (GM) of the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Department regarding this matter; however, she did not answer her phone.