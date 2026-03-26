MP News: Food Safety Dept Inspects Prasad Stalls Outside Famous Pitambara Peeth On Maha Ashtami In Datia; Samples Of Laddoos, Kulfi Collected

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): The Food Safety Department conducted inspection at the prasad shops and ice cream units in the Pitambara Peeth area of Madhya Pradesh’s Datia on the occasion of Maha Ashtami. The inspection aimed to prevent adulteration amid Navratri rush.

It is said that the samples of various food items including laddoos, pedas, kulfi and ice cream were collected for testing.

The team inspected shops near Rajgarh Chauraha, North Gate and the Pitambara Peeth premises.

Samples of besan laddoo and peda were collected from Pandit Prasad Bhandar and similar items were taken from Baglamukhi Prasad Bhandar.

Inspections were also carried out at Shri Krishna Ice Factory and Shiv Ice Cream Unit in the Nariya area of Dantre. Samples included kulfi, ice cream, skimmed milk powder, food color, and sugar.

All samples have been sent to a laboratory in Bhopal for testing. Further action will be taken based on the reports, following food safety standards.

Officials said the current focus is on preventing adulteration in milk and milk-based products to ensure safe and pure food for consumers.

Devotees throng temple during Navratri

The first day of Chaitra Navratri saw a huge rush of devotees at Datia’s famous Pitambara Shakti Peeth.

By noon, over 30,000 devotees had visited for darshan. The temple administration deployed 150 police personnel for security and is monitoring the crowd via CCTV.

The main entrance remains closed due to ongoing construction.