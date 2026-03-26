MP News: EOW Probes ₹1.31 Crore PMAY Fraud Case In Dabra | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered a case against the then chief municipal officer and a contractual employee for financial irregularities of Rs 1.31 crore in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, officials said on Thursday.

A complainant, Dharmendra Singh, filed a complaint with the EOW alleging that the then chief municipal officer, Pradeep Bhadoria, along with contractual employee Rahul Gupta, carried out the irregularities between April 1, 2023, and April 30, 2024.

The chief municipal officer violated scheme norms and transferred Rs 3 lakh each to 13 beneficiaries, exceeding the prescribed limit of Rs 2.50 lakh.

The official also ignored geo-tagging norms and did not carry out proper documentation of the fund transfers. The amount was transferred directly into the beneficiaries' accounts.

During the preliminary investigation, officials found that the chief municipal officer gave Rahul Gupta a free hand to conduct financial transactions through the portal.

Both allegedly took bribes and transferred the funds.

The EOW has registered the case and started investigations.