 MP News: EOW Probes ₹1.31 Crore PMAY Fraud Case In Dabra
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: EOW Probes ₹1.31 Crore PMAY Fraud Case In Dabra

MP News: EOW Probes ₹1.31 Crore PMAY Fraud Case In Dabra

The Economic Offences Wing has registered a case against former Dabra chief municipal officer Pradeep Bhadoria and contractual employee Rahul Gupta for irregularities of Rs 1.31 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Allegedly, they exceeded fund limits, ignored geo-tagging and documentation norms, and accepted bribes. The EOW has initiated investigations into the financial misconduct.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, March 26, 2026, 08:15 PM IST
article-image
MP News: EOW Probes ₹1.31 Crore PMAY Fraud Case In Dabra | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered a case against the then chief municipal officer and a contractual employee for financial irregularities of Rs 1.31 crore in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, officials said on Thursday.

A complainant, Dharmendra Singh, filed a complaint with the EOW alleging that the then chief municipal officer, Pradeep Bhadoria, along with contractual employee Rahul Gupta, carried out the irregularities between April 1, 2023, and April 30, 2024.

The chief municipal officer violated scheme norms and transferred Rs 3 lakh each to 13 beneficiaries, exceeding the prescribed limit of Rs 2.50 lakh.

The official also ignored geo-tagging norms and did not carry out proper documentation of the fund transfers. The amount was transferred directly into the beneficiaries' accounts.

Read Also
MP Fraud Alert: EOW Registers FIR After Mortgaged Plot Worth ₹89 Lakh Sold Illegally In Jabalpur
article-image

During the preliminary investigation, officials found that the chief municipal officer gave Rahul Gupta a free hand to conduct financial transactions through the portal.

Both allegedly took bribes and transferred the funds.

The EOW has registered the case and started investigations.

Follow us on