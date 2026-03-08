MP News: Elderly Man Loses ₹1 Lakh To Cyber Fraud In Jabalpur

MP News: Elderly Man Loses Rs 1 Lakh To Cyber Fraud | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly man was allegedly duped of Rs 1 lakh after he fell prey to a cyber fraud, in Jabalpur on Sunday.

According to police, Prabhakar Mohite (62) claimed that he was trying to activate the ‘SBI YONO’ app on his phone as it wasn’t working.

While he was watching an ad on Facebook, he allegedly received a call from an unknown number. The caller claimed that Mohite’s ‘SBI YONO’ app had expired and he would need to download it again.

Mohite took the help of his co-worker Javed Khan when the caller reportedly asked for his WhatsApp number. The accused then sent a link on Mohite’s number via WhatsApp.

Soon after Mohite clicked on the link, he allegedly received a message that Rs 1 lakh had been withdrawn from his account. Subsequently, the phone was hacked.

Mohite then approached Gorabazar police station to file a complaint. Based on the complaint, a case of cheating was registered.

In another case of fraud, a man allegedly lost Rs 59,300 after his debit card was swapped with a fake one at an ATM kiosk in Jabalpur on Sunday.

As per reports, Rohit Sen (34) had gone to an ATM kiosk in Sadar market to withdraw money but was unable to draw cash. In the meantime, a man present there allegedly volunteered to help him. With the man’s help, Sen withdrew Rs 500.

The complainant collected his debit card from the man and left the kiosk. He realised that his debit card had been exchanged after he got to know that Rs 59,300 were withdrawn from his bank account.

Sen filed a complaint at Cantonment police station. Police said they are verifying the CCTV camera footage from the area.