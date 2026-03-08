Bhopal News: New Morning Routine; Dakshinamurthy Stotram To Be Played At Police Training Schools | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dakshinamurthy Stotram, a hymn in honour of Lord Shiva, will now be played every morning at all police constable training centres in the state. According to top officials, this step aims to turn recruits into men of compassion, empathy and wisdom.

Earlier, ADG Training Raja Babu Singh had ordered that all police trainees read Bhagavad Gita. Before that, they recited Tulsidas’ Ramcharitmanas. Now, the officer has directed that Dakshinamurthy Stotram be played on PA systems at training centres first thing every morning.

Singh told Free Press that the hymn is an ode to Lord Shiva, presenting him as a source of “supreme wisdom, meditation and knowledge.” The officer said the objective of training is to produce policemen who are not only skilled in operational duties but are also sensitive, empathetic and compassionate human beings.

“Knowledge is just a compilation of information,” Singh said. “But wisdom enables one to use that knowledge properly.” He said that playing the hymn would inspire trainees and trainers alike, helping them imbibe human values like compassion, sensitivity, and empathy.

Ode to Lord Shiva

Composed by Adi Shankaracharya, Dakshinamurthy Stotram is a Sanskrit hymn of ten stanzas praising Lord Shiva as the supreme guru and source of knowledge. It portrays Shiva facing south under a banyan tree, removing ignorance and teaching the philosophy of Advaita Vedanta.