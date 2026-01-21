 MP News: ED Files Prosecution Complaint Against Former NCL Official In Bribery, DA Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: ED Files Prosecution Complaint Against Former NCL Official In Bribery, DA Case

MP News: ED Files Prosecution Complaint Against Former NCL Official In Bribery, DA Case

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a prosecution complaint against former Northern Coalfields Limited official Shailendra Pasari under the PMLA in a bribery and disproportionate assets case. The ED has sought confiscation of assets and cash worth ₹1.30 crore, including ₹72.97 lakh seized by the CBI. The case relates to a bribery arrest and recovery of unaccounted assets during searches.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 09:16 AM IST
article-image
MP News: ED Files Prosecution Complaint Against Former NCL Official In Bribery, DA Case | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bhopal has filed a Prosecution Complaint (PC) against th then Senior Manager (Civil) of Northern Coalfields Limited, Shailendra Pasari under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), before Special PMLA Court, Jabalpur.

Notice for precognizance hearing has been issued against the accused. ED initiated investigation on the basis of two FIRs registered by CBI, ACB, Jabalpur.

The first FIR was registered against Pasari, the then Senior Manager (Civil), Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL), Jayant Project, Singrauli, who was caught red handed while demanding and taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 for clearing pending escalation bills.

Thereafter, during searches conducted by CBI on his premises, unaccounted cash of Rs 72,97,200/- was recovered from the residence, bank lockers and office.

FPJ Shorts
'Space Is My Absolute Favourite Place': Indian-Origin Astronaut Sunita Williams, Who Spent 608 Days In Space, Retires After 27 Years
'Space Is My Absolute Favourite Place': Indian-Origin Astronaut Sunita Williams, Who Spent 608 Days In Space, Retires After 27 Years
Mumbai: Fortunate Son Eyes Back-To-Back Wins In Kailashpat Singhania Trophy
Mumbai: Fortunate Son Eyes Back-To-Back Wins In Kailashpat Singhania Trophy
Global Investors Flock To India Due To PM Modi's Credibility: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi
Global Investors Flock To India Due To PM Modi's Credibility: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi
Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026: Luke Mudgway Powers Through Mulshi–Maval in Thrilling Stage 1
Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026: Luke Mudgway Powers Through Mulshi–Maval in Thrilling Stage 1

The second FIR was registered for disproportionate assets, wherein CBI alleged that Pasari and his family members were in possession of assets to the tune of Rs 1.30 Crore (124.12% disproportionate) during the check period January 2014 to September 9, 2018.

Read Also
WEF Davos 2026: Google Shows Interest In Investing In IT, Data Centres In MP
article-image

ED quantified Proceeds of Crime (PoC) of Rs.1,30,94,155/- which includes Rs 72,97,200/- cash seized by CBI (kept in LEA custody), and assets worth of Rs 57,96,955/- which have been provisionally attached in March 2025. The ED has prayed for the confiscation of attached properties as well as the cash seizure made by CBI.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: ED Files Prosecution Complaint Against Former NCL Official In Bribery, DA Case
MP News: ED Files Prosecution Complaint Against Former NCL Official In Bribery, DA Case
Bhopal Banned Meat Supply Case: SIT Begins Probe, Takes Custody Of Case Diary And DVRs
Bhopal Banned Meat Supply Case: SIT Begins Probe, Takes Custody Of Case Diary And DVRs
Bhopal News: ED Files Prosecution Complaint Against Former Senior District Registrar
Bhopal News: ED Files Prosecution Complaint Against Former Senior District Registrar
MP News: Global Tiger Forum Team To Visit Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary To Study Rare Caracal
MP News: Global Tiger Forum Team To Visit Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary To Study Rare Caracal
Bhopal News: Looteri Dulhan Awarded 2-Year Rigorous Imprisonment; Married Five Times Without Seeking...
Bhopal News: Looteri Dulhan Awarded 2-Year Rigorous Imprisonment; Married Five Times Without Seeking...