MP News: ED Files Prosecution Complaint Against Former NCL Official In Bribery, DA Case

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bhopal has filed a Prosecution Complaint (PC) against th then Senior Manager (Civil) of Northern Coalfields Limited, Shailendra Pasari under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), before Special PMLA Court, Jabalpur.

Notice for precognizance hearing has been issued against the accused. ED initiated investigation on the basis of two FIRs registered by CBI, ACB, Jabalpur.

The first FIR was registered against Pasari, the then Senior Manager (Civil), Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL), Jayant Project, Singrauli, who was caught red handed while demanding and taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 for clearing pending escalation bills.

Thereafter, during searches conducted by CBI on his premises, unaccounted cash of Rs 72,97,200/- was recovered from the residence, bank lockers and office.

The second FIR was registered for disproportionate assets, wherein CBI alleged that Pasari and his family members were in possession of assets to the tune of Rs 1.30 Crore (124.12% disproportionate) during the check period January 2014 to September 9, 2018.

ED quantified Proceeds of Crime (PoC) of Rs.1,30,94,155/- which includes Rs 72,97,200/- cash seized by CBI (kept in LEA custody), and assets worth of Rs 57,96,955/- which have been provisionally attached in March 2025. The ED has prayed for the confiscation of attached properties as well as the cash seizure made by CBI.