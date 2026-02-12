MP News: ED Attaches Property Worth ₹11.81 Crore Of Tribal Department Ex-Deputy Director

MP News: ED Attaches Property Worth ₹11.81 Crore Of Tribal Dept Ex-Deputy Director | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bhopal, has provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 11.81 crore belonging to Jagdish Prasad Sarwate, former Deputy Director of Tribal welfare department, Jabalpur, under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials said.

The investigation was initiated based on an FIR registered by Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Jabalpur, for amassing assets disproportionate to known sources of income.

ED’s probe revealed that Sarwate acquired various immovable properties during the check period through ill-gotten money earned while serving in the department in Jabalpur. The assets include residential properties, agricultural lands, commercial land, and a restaurant situated in Bhopal, Mandla, Umaria, and Seoni districts. Several properties were bought through substantial cash payments, while others were financed with loans repaid using unexplained cash deposits.

The investigation prima facie established that Sarwate generated proceeds of crime by abusing his official position and laundered the funds through placement, layering, and integration into immovable assets, thereby projecting tainted money as legitimate property.

To prevent transfer or disposal and secure confiscation proceedings, ED has provisionally attached nine immovable properties worth Rs 11.81 crore.