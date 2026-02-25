MP News: Dispute Between Tehsildar, Lawyer Becomes Major Issue |

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A heated argument took place between lawyer Harish Dwivedi and Tehsildar Saurabh Mishra on the premises of the Raghuraj Nagar Tehsil office on Tuesday.

The incident took place when Dwivedi went to the court to file a petition in connection Kaushal Prasad Vs Rajkumar and others case. The hearing of the case was underway at that time.

The lawyer alleged that the Tehsilder refused to stay the case citing the reference of co-account holder. The lawyer objected to it.

The dispute aggravated after the Tehsildar put a question mark on the lawyer s experience. As the altercation was underway between the lawyer and the Tehsilder, there was tension on the Tehsil office premises.

The employees of the Tehsil office called the police and closed all the gates. After the police reached, the dispute intensified.

A large number of lawyers stood behind Dwivedi. They reached the city Kotwali and staged a sit-in. Similarly, the clerical staff of the revenue department staged a protest outside the Kotwali.

The intervention by the senior officers brought the situation under control. Both parties held a meeting in the presence of sub-divisional magistrate Rahul Siladiya and city superintendent of police Devendra Singh Chouhan. Both were advised not let such a situation arise in the future.