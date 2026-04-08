MP News: Dhirendra Shastri’s 8-Day Tour To Australia Begins; Know Full Schedule-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dhirendra Shastri's eight-day tour of Australia by has begun on Wednesday.

The tour, scheduled from April 8 to April 15, will include spiritual programs and discussions in Canberra, Perth, and Sydney.

He arrived in Australia to promote Indian culture and spiritual values.

The first event of the visit is taking place in Canberra on April 8, where Shastri will attend a spiritual gathering inside a Parliament hall. The session will focus on world peace, unity and the importance of Indian spiritual traditions.

Representatives linked with the Australian Parliament and members of the Indo-Australian community are expected to attend the program.

Another major program will be organised in Perth on April 11 and 12. During these two days, Shastri will narrate Hanumant Katha for Indian families and local residents living in Australia.

The event will be held at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre, where he will speak about the teachings and stories of Lord Hanuman.

A unique event of the tour will be held on April 13 in Sydney, where a spiritual gathering called “Bhajan Clubbing” will take place on a cruise near the harbour.

Instead of usual cruise parties, the event will include devotional songs, spiritual talks and blessings from Shastri. Organisers say the idea is to connect the younger generation with spirituality in a new way.

On April 14, Shastri will also speak at a special session at the Parliament of New South Wales, where leaders and representatives from different communities will discuss global challenges and the role of Indian cultural values.

Most important event on last day

The final and most important event of the tour will be held on April 15 at the famous Sydney Opera House.

Thousands of devotees from countries including India, the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Fiji and Singapore are expected to attend the three-hour spiritual discourse.