MP News: BJP Might Do Horse-Trading In Rajya Sabha Elections, Says LoP Umang Singhar

BJP Might Do Horse-trading In Rajya Sabha Elections, Says LoP Umang Singhar | Umang Singhar (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state is experiencing a sort of political storm even before the announcement of dates for the Rajya Sabha elections.

The Leader of Opposition, Umang Singhar, said the BJP might do horse-trading during the RS elections because, on several occasions, it bought legislators and ousted elected governments.

''So, if they do it in MP, it will not be something new,'' he said, adding that the Congress is acquainted with this habit of the ruling dispensation and is ready to challenge such an act.

He said he was sure that all Congress legislators would vote for the party candidate.

Reacting to Singhar's statement, PWD minister Rakesh said the Congress tried to find out a reason to justify its defeat even before the announcement of the election dates.

Singh further said the party would decide whether to field a candidate for the third RS seat.

The RS elections for three seats may be held in May. According to statistics, the BJP is set to win two seats and the Congress one.

There are discussions that the BJP might field a candidate for the third seat and win it by orchestrating cross-voting among the Congress legislators.