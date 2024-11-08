 Madhya Pradesh LoP Umang Singhar Claims BJP Offered Him ₹50 Cr & Ministerial Berth To Ditch Congress In 2020 By-Election
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh LoP Umang Singhar Claims BJP Offered Him ₹50 Cr & Ministerial Berth To Ditch Congress In 2020 By-Election

Madhya Pradesh LoP Umang Singhar Claims BJP Offered Him ₹50 Cr & Ministerial Berth To Ditch Congress In 2020 By-Election

While speaking to the media, the Congress leader accused Vijapur by-election candidate and forest minister Ramniwas Rawat, of leaving Congress for greed.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 06:21 PM IST
article-image
Left (LoP Umang Singhar); Right (Minister Ramniwas Rawat) |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar alleged that BJP offered him Rs 50 crores and a ministerial berth to ditch the grand old party and switch to the saffron clan during 2020 Madhya Pradesh by-elections.

While speaking to the media on Friday, the Congress leader hit out at BJP’s Vijapur by-election candidate and forest minister Ramniwas Rawat of leaving Congress for greed. “I was also offered Rs 50 crores to betray Congress and become BJP’s cabinet minister in the last by-election. I did not accept the offer!”

Janta is baat ko samajhti hai ki jo bikau hai wo tikau nahi ho sakta ....(The one who betrays can not win the public),” Singhar concluded.

Watch the video here:-

FPJ Shorts
'Stand By Truth, Have Some B***s': Vivek Agnihotri SLAMS Nikkhil Advani For 'Whitewashing' History In Freedom At Midnight Series
'Stand By Truth, Have Some B***s': Vivek Agnihotri SLAMS Nikkhil Advani For 'Whitewashing' History In Freedom At Midnight Series
Jalaram Jayanti 2024: Date, History, Rituals And Significance Of Shri Jalaram Bapu
Jalaram Jayanti 2024: Date, History, Rituals And Significance Of Shri Jalaram Bapu
Niva Bupa IPO Day 2: Public Issue Fully Subscribed With 1.34x Retail Subscription; Check Price Band, GMP, And Listing Date
Niva Bupa IPO Day 2: Public Issue Fully Subscribed With 1.34x Retail Subscription; Check Price Band, GMP, And Listing Date
Javelin Star Neeraj Chopra Off To South Africa For Off Season Training
Javelin Star Neeraj Chopra Off To South Africa For Off Season Training

‘Appointed official align with BJP’s interests’

The Congress leader also raised questions regarding the fairness of the by-election. He said appointing Kishore Kanyal, a Deputy Secretary from the Forest Department, as the district collector for Vijaypur will make the election process partial. 

Making a sharp comment on CM Mohan Yadav, Singhar called him "Maun Yadav," saying that the CM focuses on religious issues instead of development.

Read Also
MP By-Elections: BJP, Congress Pull Out All The Stops In Vijaypur; Local Leaders Active In Budhni
article-image

'Government doubles project costs and covers corruption’

He also pointed out instances of alleged corruption and said, “The water project in Jabalpur’s Bargi region was approved by the previous Congress government with an expenditure of R. 600 crore. Now, the expenditure of the same has risen to Rs.1300 crore. The government doubles the project costs and covers corruption.” 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP November 8 Weather Update: Cold Wave Hits State; Temperature Drops Across

MP November 8 Weather Update: Cold Wave Hits State; Temperature Drops Across

Madhya Pradesh: State Level Band Competition Held In Bhopal; 19 Teams Stand Out

Madhya Pradesh: State Level Band Competition Held In Bhopal; 19 Teams Stand Out

Bhopal Power Cut Plan November 9: Power To Remain Disrupted In Rajeev Gandhi Colony, Anand Vihar,...

Bhopal Power Cut Plan November 9: Power To Remain Disrupted In Rajeev Gandhi Colony, Anand Vihar,...

Madhya Pradesh LoP Umang Singhar Claims BJP Offered Him ₹50 Cr & Ministerial Berth To Ditch...

Madhya Pradesh LoP Umang Singhar Claims BJP Offered Him ₹50 Cr & Ministerial Berth To Ditch...

MP Updates: Farmers Protest Against Fertilizer Shortage In Jabalpur; Food Safety Department Seizes 2...

MP Updates: Farmers Protest Against Fertilizer Shortage In Jabalpur; Food Safety Department Seizes 2...