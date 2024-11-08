Madhya Pradesh LoP Umang Singhar Claims BJP Offered Him ₹50 Cr & Ministerial Berth To Ditch Congress In 2020 By-Election

Left (LoP Umang Singhar); Right (Minister Ramniwas Rawat) |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar alleged that BJP offered him Rs 50 crores and a ministerial berth to ditch the grand old party and switch to the saffron clan during 2020 Madhya Pradesh by-elections.

While speaking to the media on Friday, the Congress leader hit out at BJP’s Vijapur by-election candidate and forest minister Ramniwas Rawat of leaving Congress for greed. “I was also offered Rs 50 crores to betray Congress and become BJP’s cabinet minister in the last by-election. I did not accept the offer!”

“Janta is baat ko samajhti hai ki jo bikau hai wo tikau nahi ho sakta ....(The one who betrays can not win the public),” Singhar concluded.

Watch the video here:-

#WATCH | MP: Leader Of Opposition Umang Singhar Claims BJP Offered Him Rs. 50 Cr To Switch Sides And Become Cabinet Minister In 2020 By-Election#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #bjp #umangsinghar pic.twitter.com/y7EkiXBODm — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 8, 2024

‘Appointed official align with BJP’s interests’

The Congress leader also raised questions regarding the fairness of the by-election. He said appointing Kishore Kanyal, a Deputy Secretary from the Forest Department, as the district collector for Vijaypur will make the election process partial.

Making a sharp comment on CM Mohan Yadav, Singhar called him "Maun Yadav," saying that the CM focuses on religious issues instead of development.

'Government doubles project costs and covers corruption’

He also pointed out instances of alleged corruption and said, “The water project in Jabalpur’s Bargi region was approved by the previous Congress government with an expenditure of R. 600 crore. Now, the expenditure of the same has risen to Rs.1300 crore. The government doubles the project costs and covers corruption.”