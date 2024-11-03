MP By-Elections: BJP, Congress Pull Out All The Stops In Vijaypur; Local Leaders Active In Budhni | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The leaders of both national parties are celebrating Diwali as well as campaigning for the by-elections. Instead of Budhni, the BJP and the Congress are working hard for the Vijaypur bypoll. The Congress is paying more attention to Vijaypur than it is doing in Budhni. MPCC president Jitu Patwari and former minister Jaivardhan Singh were busy electioneering in Vijaypur.

The Congress has deployed its leaders in Vijaypur on the grounds of their caste and local factors. Former chief ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, and other leaders, are scheduled to visit Vijaypur. Nath will organise a public meeting on November 4.

The Congress thinks the chances of its victory in Vijaypur are more than in Budhni, because the voters’ resentment against Forest Minister Ramniwas Rawat, who is contesting from Vijaypur, is apparent. Many people are angry with Rawat because of his defection to the BJP. Caste equation is also in a mess. By fielding a tribal candidate Mukesh Malhotra, the Congress has tried to play the tribal card in the by-election.

This is the reason why the Congress is focusing on Vijaypur. Since the Congress is working hard for the Vijaypur by-poll, the BJP has become more active in this constituency. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited Vijaypur on Saturday. Yadav planning to stay there at night before the election.

The BJP organisation is also getting ready to send more leaders to Vijaypur. Budhni is Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s traditional seat. BJP candidate from this constituency Ramakant Bhargava is close to him. Congress candidate Rajkumar Patel has fought elections several times from Budhni.

The Budhni election is fought at local level. Chouhan’s son Kartikey is also active there. Apart from that, a team of leaders, close to Chouhan, is working there. The local and state-level leaders of the Congress are visiting Budhni. Nevertheless, because of Chouhan’s influence, the Congress leaders feel the contest in Budhni will be tough for them.