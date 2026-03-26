MP News: Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Performs Kanya Pujan; Washes Feet Of Young Girls, Serve Them Prasad On Ashtami -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Bageshwar Dham’s famous storyteller Dhirendra Krishna Shastri performed Kanya poojan on the eighth day (Ashtami) of Chaitra Navratri (on Thursday).

According to information, after observing prayers and spiritual practices for 9 days of Navratri, a grand Kanya Pujan and feast were organised at the dham.

With utmost devotion, storyteller Shastri was seen washing the feet of little girls, offering them red Chunri, applying them tilak, and sitting with them as they had prasad.

Bageshwar Dham's #DhirendraKrishnaShastri Performs Kanya Pujan, Washes Feet Of Little Girls, Serves Them Prasad On #Ashtami, Seeks Blessings#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/OA0HfAIxaT — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) March 26, 2026

Several videos of the Kanya Pujan have also surfaced on social media showing Shastri personally washing the feet of young girls, applying tilak on their foreheads, and honouring them as forms of Goddess Durga. He can also be seen bowing to them as a mark of respect.

FP Photo

FP Photo

Later, he served food to all the girls with his own hands as prasad. In a touching moment, the girls placed their hands on Maharaj’s head and gave him blessings.

At the end of the ceremony, each girl was given dakshina (money) and a chunari as part of the traditional ritual. The event reflected deep faith and the importance of honoring the divine feminine during Navratri.

FP Photo

FP Photo

The similar event was held during the last Sharad Navratri at Bageshwar Dham, where Dhirendra Krishna Shastri organised Kanya Pujan and a special feast on Ashtami.

He washed the feet of young girls, applied tilak, offered chunri and dakshina. The dham also hosted daily rituals, yajna, devotional songs, Ramleela, and religious discourses throughout Navratri.