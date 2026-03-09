MP News: Despite Getting Larger Batch Of IAS Officers, State Faces Shortage Of 68 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state will get new IAS officers after the results of UPSC were out on Friday. This time, the state will get a larger batch of IAS officers than it had earlier.

Although the large batch of officers is set to take over the reins of administration, the state will still face a shortage of officers.

Nearly 459 posts of IAS officers have been sanctioned for the state. Among the sanctioned posts, 320 are from direct recruitment, and 139 are promoted IAS officers.

At present, 391 officers of both categories are working in the state. Among them, 265 have been directly recruited, and 126 have been elevated to the IAS category.

Last year, 18 officers were retired. A large number of state cadre officers will be retired in the next three years. As a result, there may be an additional shortage of IAS officers.

The SAS officers are in the same situation. Because there is a ban on promotion, the SAS officers are not being elevated. For the SAS, 873 posts have been sanctioned. Among them, 436 are taken from direct recruitment, and 437 are taken through promotion.

Against the sanctioned posts, only half of the SAS officers are working in the state.