Bhopal Power Cut March 10: Power To Remain Disrupted In Om Nagar, Danish Kunj, Bhim Nagar & More; Check Full List | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There will be a scheduled power cut in several areas of Bhopal on March 10 due to different maintenance and construction works.

According to the electricity department, power supply will remain affected for a few hours in many colonies because of railway overbridge construction, dismantling work and tree cutting.

Areas & Timings:

Area: Vittal Market, E-5 Shopping Center, Habibganj Police Thana, Apex Bank Colony, and NABARD.

Time: 10:30 to 16:00

Reason: CSD (LINE SHIFTING WORK)

Area: Jail Hill, Central School, SBI Zonal Office, Oilfed, Central Bank Training Centre, Press Union Bank, Panjab National Bank, and Law Chembar.

Time: 10:00 to 12:00

Reason: CSD (HOD DISMENTAL).

Area: Bhim Nagar, Om Nagar, Vallabh Nagar.

Time: 12:00 to 14:00

Reason: CSD (HOD DISMENTAL).

Area: Nizamuddin Colony, Sagar Estate, Sukh Sagar Colony, Sachitanand Nagar, ETC.

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Reason: Metro construction work

Area: Ed. Society, Mittal College, Avasthi Farm, Regal Estate, Sant Jude Ed. Soc. Royal Homes. ETC.

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Reason: Metro construction work.

Area: Sagar Banglow, BDA, Gondipura, Banjara Basti, New Jail etc.

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Reason: NHAI Road Shifting work.

Area: Asharam Chauraha, Gandhinagar Market, Arjun Ward, Pratap Ward, Dental College, Parnkuti, Aaramill, Dhakad Chauraha.

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Reason: NHAI Road Shifting work.

Area: Blaire Colony, Phase 1, Phase 2, Lake Perl Spring, and Shri Institute.

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Reason: Line maintenance work

Area: Danish Kunj, Siddhi Samriddhi Heights, Jain Temple Near Area.

Time: 10:00 to 14:00

Reason: Covered conductor & pole shifting 5% supervision work.