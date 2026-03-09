Bhopal Power Cut March 10: Power To Remain Disrupted In Om Nagar, Danish Kunj, Bhim Nagar & More; Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There will be a scheduled power cut in several areas of Bhopal on March 10 due to different maintenance and construction works.
According to the electricity department, power supply will remain affected for a few hours in many colonies because of railway overbridge construction, dismantling work and tree cutting.
Areas & Timings:
Area: Vittal Market, E-5 Shopping Center, Habibganj Police Thana, Apex Bank Colony, and NABARD.
Time: 10:30 to 16:00
Reason: CSD (LINE SHIFTING WORK)
Area: Jail Hill, Central School, SBI Zonal Office, Oilfed, Central Bank Training Centre, Press Union Bank, Panjab National Bank, and Law Chembar.
Time: 10:00 to 12:00
Reason: CSD (HOD DISMENTAL).
Area: Bhim Nagar, Om Nagar, Vallabh Nagar.
Time: 12:00 to 14:00
Reason: CSD (HOD DISMENTAL).
Area: Nizamuddin Colony, Sagar Estate, Sukh Sagar Colony, Sachitanand Nagar, ETC.
Time: 10:00 to 16:00
Reason: Metro construction work
Area: Ed. Society, Mittal College, Avasthi Farm, Regal Estate, Sant Jude Ed. Soc. Royal Homes. ETC.
Time: 10:00 to 16:00
Reason: Metro construction work.
Area: Sagar Banglow, BDA, Gondipura, Banjara Basti, New Jail etc.
Time: 10:00 to 16:00
Reason: NHAI Road Shifting work.
Area: Asharam Chauraha, Gandhinagar Market, Arjun Ward, Pratap Ward, Dental College, Parnkuti, Aaramill, Dhakad Chauraha.
Time: 10:00 to 16:00
Reason: NHAI Road Shifting work.
Area: Blaire Colony, Phase 1, Phase 2, Lake Perl Spring, and Shri Institute.
Time: 10:00 to 16:00
Reason: Line maintenance work
Area: Danish Kunj, Siddhi Samriddhi Heights, Jain Temple Near Area.
Time: 10:00 to 14:00
Reason: Covered conductor & pole shifting 5% supervision work.