MP News: Congress' Wrong Polices Put A Brake On State's Development, Says CM Mohan Yadav

MP News: State’s Hospitality Industry Has Immense Potential, Says CM Mohan Yadav | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Addressing the House on Thursday and participating during the Governor’s vote of thanks motion, CM Mohan Yadav unleashed a scathing attack on the subsequent Congress governments in the state for their wrong policies which, he said had put a brake on the state’s development.

He went on to say that the BJP government is now working to boost the industrial sector in the state. He also highlighted the state government’s achievement specially in the past two years.

He said, “The state is again exporting cotton and thread to the tune of Rs 86 crore. The glory of cotton fabric industry is returning back to the state.”

He also blamed the Congress for sharing misleading information in the House.

He also blamed the Congress for the Naxal menace in three districts of the state and also claimed that his government worked hard to eliminate the problem.

“We are taking measures for the crimes that took place during your tenure. Minister Likhiram Kanwre was assassinated in the Congress regime and we are now eliminating Naxals from the state,” he said.

“In the last 50 years, the Congress did not think about irrigation. While they increased the MSP by a paltry Rs 400 on wheat, we have increased the same by Rs 2000 and in the next two years, the MSP as promised in party manifesto will be Rs 2700.”

“From the next monsoon season, the government will be preparing to provide power for irrigation during the day.”

He also added that in past year, the state government had provided 60,000 jobs and around 1 lakh jobs are in the pipeline.

He also told the House that MP has been the first state to introduce air ambulance to patients. “Till now, 109 patients had been given the facility and their lives were saved”, he said.

Rs 1.25 Lakh Crore per annum to Adani: Singhar

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar attacked the government in the House by raising issue of power agreement that took place between the state government and Adani group.

He claimed, “The state government inked the agreement with the Adani group in which every year the government will pay Rs 1.25 lakh crore to the company, for buying the power or not, but the exaggerated electricity bills will be taken from the common men”.