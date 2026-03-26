MP News: Colossal Fire Engulfs Two Furniture Shops In Jabalpur, Losses Estimated Over ₹1 Crore | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): After a youth was burnt alive in a massive fire in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, another incident of fire occurred in the city on Thursday morning.

The massive fire broke out around 4:30 am in the Adhartal area engulfing several furniture shops and a factory.

According to information, the fire started from a furniture shop and its attached workshop. It quickly spread to nearby establishments. Shops including Sahu Furniture and Classic Furniture were among those affected.

7 fire extinguishers deployed

On receiving the information, fire brigade teams rushed to the spot. Considering the seriousness of the fire, the municipal corporation deployed 7 fire engines and 8 water tankers.

Firefighters worked continuously to bring the blaze largely under control.

A shop owner estimated that furniture worth around ₹10 lakh was destroyed in his shop, while other establishments also suffered heavy losses.

It is estimated that Classic Furniture alone may have faced a loss of up to ₹1 crore.

Fireman Rajesh said that timely response helped prevent the fire from spreading to other areas.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Officials said a detailed investigation will reveal the reason behind the incident.