 MP News: Colossal Fire Engulfs Two Furniture Shops In Jabalpur, Losses Estimated Over ₹1 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Colossal Fire Engulfs Two Furniture Shops In Jabalpur, Losses Estimated Over ₹1 Crore

MP News: Colossal Fire Engulfs Two Furniture Shops In Jabalpur, Losses Estimated Over ₹1 Crore

A major fire broke out in Jabalpur’s Adhartal area early Thursday, engulfing furniture shops and a factory. The blaze started in a shop and spread rapidly to nearby establishments. Seven fire engines and eight tankers controlled it. Losses include ₹10 lakh in one shop and up to ₹1 crore at Classic Furniture. Cause is under investigation.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, March 26, 2026, 12:21 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Colossal Fire Engulfs Two Furniture Shops In Jabalpur, Losses Estimated Over ₹1 Crore | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): After a youth was burnt alive in a massive fire in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, another incident of fire occurred in the city on Thursday morning. 

The massive fire broke out around 4:30 am in the Adhartal area engulfing several furniture shops and a factory.

According to information, the fire started from a furniture shop and its attached workshop. It quickly spread to nearby establishments. Shops including Sahu Furniture and Classic Furniture were among those affected.

7 fire extinguishers deployed

On receiving the information, fire brigade teams rushed to the spot. Considering the seriousness of the fire, the municipal corporation deployed 7 fire engines and 8 water tankers. 

Firefighters worked continuously to bring the blaze largely under control.

A shop owner estimated that furniture worth around ₹10 lakh was destroyed in his shop, while other establishments also suffered heavy losses. 

It is estimated that Classic Furniture alone may have faced a loss of  up to ₹1 crore.

Fireman Rajesh said that timely response helped prevent the fire from spreading to other areas.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Officials said a detailed investigation will reveal the reason behind the incident.

Read Also
MP News: Massive Fire Erupts At Jabalpur Game Zone; Youth Burnt Alive -- VIDEO
article-image

Follow us on