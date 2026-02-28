MP News: Collector Reviews Rural Development Schemes | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Lokesh Kumar Jangid reviewed various schemes of the Rural Development Department on Saturday in Morena.

The meeting covered topics such as the "Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Naam" campaign, e-KYC and Aadhaar updates for job card holders, cow shelters, Prime Minister's Housing Scheme, Housing Plus, and Anganwadi construction.

The Collector directed officials to speed up the "Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Naam" campaign and said that watershed work should be properly inspected. He warned that action will be taken against officials who work without inspection. He also asked that all incomplete work be finished by the end of March and the budget be used properly.

The Collector said that 81 cow shelters have been built in the district. He directed that boring be done on grazing land in the respective villages to provide water and Napier grass should be planted to ensure a steady supply of fodder. Revenue officials were asked to remove encroachments from grazing land immediately.

While reviewing the PM Awas Plus scheme, the Collector directed that ineligible beneficiary cases from the previous survey be re-examined. He also asked all SDMs to conduct panchayat-wise reviews and ensure approved houses are completed before the next meeting.

On NRLM schemes, he directed self-help group women to prepare special kits for sale at Shani temple and asked for a permanent Aajeevika Mart stall in Morena city selling local products like honey, mustard oil, and jaggery. Anganwadi buildings under construction were directed to be completed by March 15th.