Bhopal News: 'Nip, Tuck & Sculpt; Mommies Take To Body-Contouring Approach' |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mommy makeovers and aesthetic uplift procedures are in high demand especially among women professionals, said Dr Anand Jayant Kale, a burns and plastic surgeon. In an interaction with Free Press, he spoke on different aspects of plastic and cosmetic surgery. Excerpts:

Mommy makeovers are in high demand. What is the cost?

Mommy makeovers help women to regain body shape after pregnancy. The cost starts from Rs 1 lakh. A mommy makeover is a personalized set of plastic surgery procedures, typically including a tummy tuck, breast lift or augmentation and liposuction. It is designed to restore body contour after pregnancy and breastfeeding. It is not a weight-loss solution but a body-contouring approach to address sagging skin, stubborn fat and volume loss.

Aesthetic uplift is also a major concern, especially among professionals. What does it involve?

Increased awareness, reduced stigma and the influence of celebrity culture are major drivers. Aesthetic uplift refers to cosmetic procedures aimed at tightening, lifting and rejuvenating sagging skin and tissues to enhance body and facial contours for a more youthful appearance. Common procedures include facelifts, neck lifts, brow lifts, breast lifts and body lifts, which involve removal of excess skin and fat to improve firmness and shape.

Procedures such as deep plane facelifts, brow lifts and blepharoplasty or eyelid surgery, target sagging skin, deep wrinkles and jowls. Breast lifts, thigh lifts and lower body lifts help remove excess sagging skin and improve contour.

Which is more dangerous fire burns, acid attack burns or electric burns? What should be done immediately after burns?

Electric burns are most dangerous followed by acid attack burns. People should avoid applying toothpaste or other home remedies and immediately consult a qualified doctor to prevent infection and further complications.

Electric burns are considered among the most severe injuries as the current passes through the body, damaging nerves, muscles and bones. Acid burns cause deep and progressive tissue destruction untill neutralised. They are particularly dangerous as they often affect the face, leading to permanent scarring, soft tissue damage and possible loss of vision.

Hand surgery after a road accident is considered complex. Why?

Complex hand surgery following a road accident involves specialised reconstructive microsurgery to repair severe damage, including fractured bones, torn tendons, severed nerves and damaged blood vessels. Surgeons use high-powered microscopes to reconnect tiny blood vessels and nerves, which is crucial for saving limbs and restoring sensation.

Skin-brightening injections are a growing trend. What is the cost and how long do they last?

Glutathione injections are commonly preferred and cost around ?25,000. Their effect may last for two to three years. Glutathione has been associated with certain health-related benefits including body detoxification and skin lightening. However, like any medication, these injections may have side effects and should only be taken under medical supervision.

How does plastic surgery help correct congenital defects in newborns?

Congenital or paediatric plastic surgery focuses on correcting birth defects to improve both function and appearance. Common procedures include cleft lip and palate repair, correction of craniosynostosis, reconstruction of hand anomalies and ear reshaping. Conditions such as syndactyly, fused fingers or toes, and polydactyly, extra digits, are also treated through plastic surgery.