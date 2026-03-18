MP News: Coal, Wood Used To Cook Food In The District Hospital, Satna |

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The shortage of domestic as well as commercial LPG cylinders has shown its impact on the government institutions.

As a result of the LPG shortage, the food for 500 patients at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital is cooked with the help of coal and wood.

According to sources in the hospital, the food is generally cooked with the help of LPG cylinders, but because of unavailability of LPG cylinders, the hospital management is facing a major problem.

Since the cooking gas is not available, the hospital management has decided to use wood and coal to prepare food.

Because it takes time to cook food with the help of wood, the patients are not getting their meal on time.

According to attendants of patients in the hospital, because serving food is delayed, patients are facing problems.

Sources in the health department said regular supply LPG cylinders was necessary for an institution like hospital.

Official sources said shortage of LPG cylinders would soon be over, and the hospital would be back to the normal cooking system.